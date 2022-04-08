Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Diageo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Diageo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $7.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,703.70.

DEO opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo has a 52-week low of $172.37 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Diageo by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

