Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tullow Oil plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tullow Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

