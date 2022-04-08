Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($38.46) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JEN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.21 ($39.80).

ETR:JEN traded down €0.70 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €23.94 ($26.31). 127,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 1 year high of €37.80 ($41.54).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

