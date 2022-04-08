Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Lowered to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

JNJ opened at $181.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $182.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.13.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

