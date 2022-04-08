Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

