Jonathan M. Craig Sells 4,016 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SCHW stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 387,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

