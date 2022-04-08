Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.60.
Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $220.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.98.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $135,235,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
