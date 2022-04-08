Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.60.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $220.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.98.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $135,235,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

