JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.67 and last traded at $44.67. 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
