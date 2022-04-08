JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.72. 59 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.