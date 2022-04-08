JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($149.45) price target on Safran in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €124.91 ($137.26).

Safran stock opened at €100.72 ($110.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.40. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($101.49).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

