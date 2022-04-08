JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($35.16) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UN01. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.93 ($36.18).

Shares of UN01 traded down €0.66 ($0.73) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €23.46 ($25.78). The stock had a trading volume of 430,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €29.44 and its 200 day moving average is €35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. Uniper has a 1 year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($46.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

