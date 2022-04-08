JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $69.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $56.41 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,880. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 637.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 159,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.