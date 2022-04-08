JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target to GBX 225

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

JFHHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

OTCMKTS:JFHHF remained flat at $$2.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.