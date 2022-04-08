JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $112.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.34.
TFII opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $120.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
