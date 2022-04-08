JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $112.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.34.

TFII opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. TFI International’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

