JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 7.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $114,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 181,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $385.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

