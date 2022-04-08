JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,520 ($98.62).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,948 ($78.01) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £42.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1,321.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,910.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,014.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

