JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $779.92

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.92 ($10.23) and traded as high as GBX 809.05 ($10.61). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 796 ($10.44), with a volume of 74,363 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 779.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 808.17. The company has a market cap of £619.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91.
About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.