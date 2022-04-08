JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $779.92

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.92 ($10.23) and traded as high as GBX 809.05 ($10.61). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 796 ($10.44), with a volume of 74,363 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 779.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 808.17. The company has a market cap of £619.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91.

Get JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.