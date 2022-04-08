Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) PT Lowered to GBX 225

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JUP. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 210.56 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.54.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica bought 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($30,207.03).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

