K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives C$10.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

Several analysts have commented on KNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

KNT traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.96. 315,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

