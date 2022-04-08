Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KRRGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 146,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,419. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

