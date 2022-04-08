Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cormark to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of KRR stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.91. 978,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,490. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.03 and a 12 month high of C$6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 38.22.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

