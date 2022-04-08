KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 211,202 shares.The stock last traded at $48.81 and had previously closed at $47.88.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after buying an additional 217,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 178,761 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141,913 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.