KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.09

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 11944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 249,836 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

