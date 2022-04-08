KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $14.52

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $14.92. KE shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 89,165 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Get KE alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.38, a P/E/G ratio of 21.60 and a beta of -1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $38,450,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $220,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,677 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $3,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.