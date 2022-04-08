Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

KMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of KMPR opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 45.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

