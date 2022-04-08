Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $496.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 483 ($6.33), with a volume of 115475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($6.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 620 ($8.13) to GBX 670 ($8.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.