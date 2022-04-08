Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) Quiet Period Will End on April 11th

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 11th. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kensington Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.