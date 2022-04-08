Kent Puckett Sells 18,611 Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Kent Puckett sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $55,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MULN stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.47. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

