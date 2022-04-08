Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

