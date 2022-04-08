Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85.
  • On Thursday, February 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65.

Shares of QS stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $48.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.