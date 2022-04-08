Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65.

Shares of QS stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $48.45.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

