KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a report released on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Natixis grew its position in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corteva by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.