KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese stock opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celanese has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

