KeyCorp Increases Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $96.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,005,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

