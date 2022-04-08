KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $27.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,992,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,995. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

