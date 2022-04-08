Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

KMB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

