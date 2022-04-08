Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

