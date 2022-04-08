Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after buying an additional 1,258,858 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,124. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.