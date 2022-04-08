Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $315.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.