Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €89.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.53% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.54 ($101.69).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €54.76 ($60.18) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.24.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.