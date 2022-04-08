Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

KIRK opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIRK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

