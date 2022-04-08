KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $353.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

