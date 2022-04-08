KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $452.71.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $353.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.36 and its 200-day moving average is $378.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.