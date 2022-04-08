Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.76.

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

