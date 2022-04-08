Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.64

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 1139283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several brokerages have commented on KKPNY. Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.85) to €3.40 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.