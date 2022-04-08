Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $311.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

KHNGY stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $78.44.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

