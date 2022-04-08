Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. 13,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

