Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Shares Up 0.7%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 12,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 36,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)
