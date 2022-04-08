KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CTO Sells $12,668.28 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Balog sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $12,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $8.85 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Barclays PLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,795,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

