Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will report sales of $55.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $56.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $228.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.70. 6,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.