Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

